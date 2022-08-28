Kenyan cyclist dies in crash during gravel race in Vermont

WEST WINDSOR, Vt. — Kenyan cyclist Sule Kangangi died in a crash Saturday while competing in a gravel race in Vermont.
Rachel Ruto, the wife of president-elect William Ruto of Kenya, posted on Twitter that she was shocked to learn the sad news that he had passed away after a tragic crash.
“My heartfelt condolences to his family, and the entire cycling community, that has lost a talented cyclist, a mentor and a friend,” she wrote. “We will all miss him as an individual. Kenya has lost a champion. Rest in peace Sule.”
The Vermont Overland is a 59-mile (95-kilometer) dirt road bicycle race that includes nearly 7,000 feet (2,130 meters) of climbing, according to the race’s website.