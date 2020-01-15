Kipketer is the latest in a string of Kenyan athletes to face disciplinary issues connected to doping and drug testing. Former marathon world-record holder Wilson Kiprotich was suspended last week because of a “whereabouts” violation and possible tampering with anti-doping work.

Athletes are required to keep drug-testers informed of their whereabouts for one hour each day. If they fail to do that, or aren’t present at the location where they said they would be, that is a violation. Three violations usually lead to a suspension.