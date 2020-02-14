Keturah Orji sets US women’s indoor triple jump record
By Associated Press
February 14, 2020 at 8:50 PM EST
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Keturah Orji set the women’s U.S. indoor triple jump record Friday at the USA Track and Field Indoor championships. She jumped 47-feet, 10¾-inches on her second attempt, besting the mark of 47-9¾ set by Tori Franklin last February.
Orji came in fourth at the 2016 Rio Olympics and went to college at Georgia.
