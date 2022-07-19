Kiki Rice, Colin Sahlman win national prep athletes of year

LOS ANGELES — Basketball player Kiki Rice and cross country runner Colin Sahlman have been named national high school athletes of the year.
The awards in Los Angeles returned to an in-person event Tuesday night for the first time in three years. The 2020 winners received their awards via video and last year’s program was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Rice was a multi-sport athlete at the private Sidwell Friends School in Washington. She led the Quakers basketball team to a 28-0 record while averaging 15.8 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.1 assists last season and was a McDonald’s All-American. Rice was a two-time Gatorade girls soccer player of the year in her area.
Rice, who has won gold medals on under-16 and under-18 U.S. national teams, will play for UCLA this fall.
Sahlman recorded the fastest 5-kilometer time in U.S. prep history, winning a national title in 14:03.3 last season. He led the Newbury High Panthers to a national team title as well. Sahlman won the Division I state championship and helped the Panthers win the team title. He will compete at Northern Arizona this fall.
The other girls finalists were: Averi Carlson, volleyball, Lucas, Texas; Natalie Cook, cross country, Flower Mound, Texas; Keagan Rothrock, softball, Indianapolis; Riley Jackson, soccer, Roswell, Georgia; and Juliette Whittaker, track and field, Catonsville, Maryland.
The other boys finalists were: Nick Singleton, football, Shillington, Pennsylvania; Gradey Dick, basketball, Bel Aire, Kansas; Brock Porter, baseball, Orchard Lake, Michigan; Jacob Murrell, soccer, Owings Mills, Maryland; and Cade Flatt, track and field, Benton, Kentucky.
