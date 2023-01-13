Kilde wins World Cup super-G, edges home Swiss racers

WENGEN, Switzerland — Aleksander Aamodt Kilde spoiled a Swiss party Friday by winning a World Cup super-G on the country’s storied Lauberhorn mountain.
Rogentin, who got a career-best result in second place with his first podium finish at age 28, was 0.27 seconds behind Kilde. Odermatt trailed Kilde by 0.66 seconds to extend his streak of top-three finishes in super-G to four races this season.
With lower-ranked racers yet to start, the strong Swiss team had three more men in the top 10, including seventh-place Beat Feuz in one of his farewell races. The 35-year-old Olympic downhill champion will retire after racing next weekend in Kitzbühel, Austria.
Odermatt retained his big lead over Kilde in the overall standings. The 25-year-old Swiss racer is the defending champion while Kilde won the giant crystal globe in 2020.
Kilde won the World Cup super-G title last year and cut Odermatt’s lead in the discipline standings to only 28 points with the 100 he gained Friday. They have combined to win all four super-G races.
Racing on a bright, clear day, the Norwegian was fastest in the top section. That speed carried him on an adventurous ride through the S-section — one of the signature features of the long Lauberhorn course.
Kilde’s 18 career wins in the World Cup now include nine in each of the speed events, super-G and downhill. He won the Lauberhorn downhill last year ahead of Odermatt and Feuz and will go for a repeat on Saturday in arguably Switzerland’s most prized sports event.
Two super-G races canceled from Lake Louise, Alberta, and Val Gardena, Italy, have been rescheuled for Jan. 28-29 in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy. That weekend became free when a lack of snow in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany, forced a downhill and a giant slalom to be canceled.
