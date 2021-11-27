Shiffrin, who was cheered on by a passionate home crowd, was the slowest of the skiers who managed to race — the two-time Olympic champion was 1.38 seconds behind France’s Tessa Worley, who had the fastest run.
There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday. Shiffrin has won all four previous World Cup slaloms in Killington, which can almost be considered a hometown race as she honed her skills nearby at the Burke Mountain Academy as a teenager.
Shiffrin can match yet another record as she has won 45 World Cup slaloms, leaving her one short of the record for most wins in a single discipline, set by Swedish great Ingemar Stenmark with 46 giant slalom victories in the 1970s and ’80s.
Shiffrin won the season-opening giant slalom in Sölden, Austria, but finished second to Petra Vlhova — her biggest rival — in both slalom races in Levi, Finland, last week.
Shiffrin and Vlhova share the lead in the overall World Cup standings on 260 points.
