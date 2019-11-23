Muhammad took the women’s honors after winning world championship gold in the 400-meter hurdles in world-record time.
She beat Brigid Kosgei, who broke the women’s marathon world record, and Sifan Hassan, who won world gold in the 5,000 and 10,000 meters.
The world 5,000-meter silver medalist Selemon Barega of Ethiopia was named male rising star of the year, while Ukrainian high jump silver medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh was the female rising star.
