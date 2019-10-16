“We don’t want to invest the budget for the 80th Hahnenkamm races into a jubilee party, but the local ski club prefers to set an example for the athletes,” chief organizer Michael Huber said.

The races in Kitzbuehel, a marquee stop on the men’s World Cup drawing tens of thousands of spectators each year, will be held on Jan. 24-26. They also consist of a super-G, where the winner will be awarded 68,500 euros ($75,700).

World Cup organizers typically pay 45,000 Swiss francs ($45,170) for a win. Prize money is paid down to 30th place, which usually earns around $500.

Last season, Mikaela Shiffrin earned a record 886,000 Swiss francs ($889,400) in prize money on the way to her third straight overall title. The now retired Marcel Hirscher, who won a record-extending eighth straight overall title, topped the men’s list with 565,000 Swiss francs ($567,000).

The World Cup season starts Oct. 26-27 with giant slaloms for women and men on the Rettenbach glacier in Soelden, Austria.

