Knight sets points record in US win at women's hockey worlds

HERNING, Denmark — United States forward Hilary Knight broke the record for career points at the women’s hockey world championship with a goal and an assist Thursday as the Americans overpowered Hungary 12-1 in the quarterfinals.
Knight also has the record for goals in the tournament with 51.
Hannah Bilka and Taylor Heise both had a hat trick for the U.S., which only led 1-0 after the first period but scored nine goals in the second.
Amanda Kessel had five assists.
Defending champion Canada was playing Sweden later for a place in the semifinals. Switzerland beat Japan 2-1 after a shootout in the first quarterfinal.
