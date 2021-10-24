Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. Kosovo was a Serbian province before it declared independence in 2008. That followed fighting in 1998-1999 between Serbian troops and ethnic Albanian separatists, which ended after a NATO air campaign against Serbian forces.
AIBA said in a statement that it had contacted Serbian boxing authorities and was trying to resolve the issue, adding it aimed “to provide a welcoming home for every boxer, and the world of boxing has no borders.”
“We believe that all athletes must receive a fair chance to compete and demonstrate their best abilities in the ring,” the AIBA statement said. “Sport is intended to unite people and should be free of national politics.”
