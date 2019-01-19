Austria’s Vincent Kriechmayr celebrates during an alpine ski, men’s World Cup downhill in Wengen, Switzerland, Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019. (Marco Tacca/Associated Press)

WENGEN, Switzerland — Vincent Kriechmayr found the special run it takes to beat Beat Feuz in Switzerland and won a World Cup downhill on Saturday.

Austria’s Kriechmayr was 0.14 seconds faster than Feuz, finishing in 2 minutes, 28.36 seconds — the longest World Cup race.

Feuz, the pre-race favorite, had won each downhill in Switzerland for three years, including the 2017 world title and this classic Lauberhorn race last year.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was third, 0.26 behind, after leading Kriechmayr by 0.01 at the final time split. That pushed Kilde’s Norway teammate Aksel Lund Svindal into fourth.

Bryce Bennett of the United States extended his consistent run in fifth place, 0.63 back.

The result was unofficial as lower-ranker racers completed the 4.27-kilometer (2-2/3 mile) course.

Switzerland’s signature Alpine ski race was run under perfect blue skies.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.