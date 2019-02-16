Driver Rudy Rinaldi, Boris Vain, Thibault Demarthon, and brakeman Mendonnaca Steven Borges of Monaco celebrate after crashing and recovering to arrive in the finish area after their second run in the four-man Bobsled World Cup Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, in Lake Placid, N.Y. (Hans Pennink/Associated Press)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Justin Kripps of Canada drove to the win in a four-man bobsled race Saturday, as Germany’s Francesco Friedrich missed the podium for the first time all season.

Latvia’s Oskars Kibermanis drove to the silver medal, and Russia’s Maxim Andrianov was third. Friedrich finished fourth, though remained comfortably in the World Cup four-man overall points lead with one race remaining.

Monaco’s Rudy Rinaldi was the surprise leader after the first heat, leading by one-tenth of a second. But he crashed in his second run and finished 19th.

The top U.S. sled was piloted by Hunter Church, who placed eighth on the Americans’ home Mount Van Hoevenberg track.

