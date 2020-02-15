Nuis took silver, finishing in 1:06.73. Canadian Laurent Dubreuil earned bronze in 1:06.76. Joey Mantia, the lone American competing in the 1,000, finished in 1:07.51 for 12th place.
Voronia set a world record and earned gold in the 5,000 in 6:39.21. She beat a record of 6:41.18 set by Martina Sablikova of the Czech Republic earlier in the race.
Sablikova broke her own previous world record time of 6:42.01 en route to earning silver. Netherlands’ Esmee Visser finished in 6:46.68 to take bronze.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.