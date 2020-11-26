Until the global health crisis, the men’s circuit was to spend the first weekend in December racing at Beaver Creek, Colorado, before returning to Europe.
Val d’Isere is scheduled to host men’s downhill and super-G races on Dec. 12-13. Three women’s speed races are scheduled at the French Alps resort on Dec. 18-20.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.