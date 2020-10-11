Zimbabwe will arrive on Oct. 20 and will have a one-week quarantine period in Islamabad. The ODIs are scheduled for Oct. 30-Nov. 3 at Pindi Cricket Stadium.
The three Twenty20s at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will be played from Nov. 7-10.
The three ODIs are part of a Super League that was introduced by the ICC will determine qualification for the 2023 World Cup in India.
