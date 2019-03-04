Lake Braddock will play in the state championship game for the first time after beating South County, 78-71, in a Virginia Class 6 boys’ basketball semifinal. (Doug Kapustin/For The Washington Post)

When the final buzzer sounded on Lake Braddock’s 78-71 win over South County on Monday night, Bruins players stormed the middle of the court at Robinson in Fairfax before sprinting and jumping off cement walls on their way to the locker room.

As Coach Brian Metress walked toward that locker room after the Virginia Class 6 boys’ basketball semifinal, Lake Braddock players chanted “I believe that we will win” inside.

“I’m sure they’re jumping around like maniacs in there,” Metress said.

Lake Braddock uses an up-tempo style that only a few coaches across all levels implement. The Bruins transitioned that on-court energy into their celebration after qualifying for the program’s first state championship game.

The Bruins will face Landstown at Virginia Commonwealth University’s Siegel Center in Richmond on Wednesday.

“It’s unlike anything you can ever imagine,” guard Sam Grable said. “It’s been amazing.”

With a small squad two years ago, Metress began to enforce his new approach, which includes constant pressing on defense, a bevy of three-point attempts and frequent substitutions. With Lake Braddock (26-3) adding size this season, the system has become more versatile.

South County (19-8), the defending Virginia Class 6 champion, is familiar with Lake Braddock’s scheme. Monday was the fifth time the Fairfax County foes met this season, with the Bruins winning three of the previous four.

The Stallions played at Lake Braddock’s pace most of the game, but guard Quentin James helped the Bruins pull away and finished with 29 points.

“I like playing fast,” James said. “It allows me to be more free. What other high school are you going to go to where everyone on the team has the green light?”

Wet from a locker room water bottle shower, Metress began thinking about Wednesday’s matchup in Richmond after his team’s raucous celebration.

“The circus,” he said, “is coming to town.”