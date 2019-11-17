Walking into the stadium Sunday morning, there was no doubt which uniform has taken over as the most popular among the city’s football faithful: the number 8 — as in Lamar Jackson’s number 8.

As Jackson put it so eloquently after the Ravens season-opening, 59-10 annihilation of the Dolphins back in September: “Not bad for a running back.”

Two springs ago, Jackson was the quarterback all the scouts and TV talking heads wanted to convert to running back or wide receiver. It was, according to the experts, “the year of the quarterback” — as in Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen, all of whom were taken in the top 10. Jackson was taken with the last pick of the first round by Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome — who didn’t see a running back or a wide receiver, but a quarterback with unique skills.

Newsome, the first African American general manager in NFL history, retired at the end of last season, but he is still around the Ravens complex on an almost daily basis. No doubt, he spends a lot of time smiling about his last first-round pick.

Sunday was supposed to be a battle of two superb young quarterbacks — Jackson and the Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson — and a matchup of two good football teams. The Ravens came in 7-2, the Texans 6-3.

As reflected in the 41-7 final score, it was a mismatch in every possible way. While the Ravens defense chased Watson around the field all afternoon — recording a season-high five sacks by halftime and six against Watson for the game — Jackson was, well, Jackson.

After a one-for-six start, he warmed up both with his arm and his legs. Before he came out in the fourth quarter with the Ravens leading 34-0, he had completed 17-of-24 passes for 222 yards and four touchdowns, completing 13 straight at one stage. He had also unleashed several of his ankle-breaking runs and finished with 86 yards on nine carries. His quarterback rating was a mere 139.2 — an off day, given that he has twice this season finished with a perfect 158.3

By the time he threw the last of the touchdown passes, many in the crowd were chanting, “MVP.”

It wasn’t hyperbole.

When someone pointed out to Jackson that he was the first Ravens quarterback to throw for at least four touchdowns twice in a season, he smiled. “I like hearing those passing statistics. I’d rather throw than run.” He smiled and then added, “Especially since I’m a running back.”

The four most exciting quarterbacks in football right now — with apologies to Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers — are Jackson, Watson, Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes (last year’s MVP) and Seattle’s Russell Wilson. All four have two things in common: they are African American and none were the first quarterback chosen in their draft. Wilson didn’t go until the third round in 2011; Mahomes and Watson were both drafted after Mitchell Trubisky in 2017 and Jackson, as everyone now knows, went fifth in his class.

Of course, Brady was famously the 199th pick in 2000 and Rodgers was the second quarterback taken in 2005 — 23 picks after Alex Smith went No. 1.

But Jackson was the only one asked by teams at the combine if he would be willing to move to running back or wide receiver. To his everlasting credit, he said no — quite firmly.

Now, he isn’t just the pride of Baltimore; he’s the most electric player in the game. The same TV talking heads who were insisting he wasn’t an NFL quarterback are now lining up to talk about his unique skill-set. They no longer come to bury him, they come to praise him.

When Ravens coach John Harbaugh began talking about all the factors that led to his team’s easy win, he talked about the defense (which pitched a shutout until the fourth quarter); the running game and the offensive line’s pass blocking. Then, almost as an afterthought, he added: “Lamar was great, of course.”

Later, Harbaugh went into more detail. “He beats you with his arm, his legs and his mind,” he said. “He’s steadily improving every week. He’s so locked in every day; so locked in on the details. He’s not a guy who repeats mistakes.”

Every week, it seems, Jackson makes a play that leaves even his teammates gasping. Sunday’s was a 39-yard third-quarter scramble in which he made five different Texans miss after looking like he might be trapped in the backfield.

“Should have been a loss,” running back Mark Ingram said. “He just keeps upping himself each week.”

Harbaugh is not one to go on too much about one player, no matter who it might be. But, like last week in Cincinnati, when Jackson produced a spinning, pirouetting 47-yard touchdown run, Harbaugh had to concede that the ankle-breaking 39-yarder was pretty special too. “We see him every day,” Harbaugh said. “But you don’t expect that. I’ve never seen one like that.” He paused and smiled. “Except for last week.”

Two weeks ago, Bill Polian, the Hall-of-Fame general manager who was among those who said Jackson should change positions, admitted he was wrong. “I was wrong because I used the old traditional quarterback standards with him,” Polian said, going on to call Newsome and Coach John Harbaugh “prescient” for seeing in Jackson what others either did not, or refused to see.

There are still a few holdouts — those who don’t want to concede they were wrong about Jackson — who insist he will get hurt because he runs the football a la Robert Griffin III, who went from rookie of the year in 2012 to being Jackson’s backup after a series of injuries. But Jackson isn’t like Griffin — he is far more elusive, avoiding direct hits most of the time.

Jackson seems to be amused by the adulation he is receiving now. He walked into his postgame news conference Sunday wearing a T-shirt that said, “Nobody Cares. Get Better.”

“I really don’t care what people say about me or said about me,” he said. “That’s just their opinion. As long as my guys believe in me, that’s all that matters.”

It’s pretty clear that they do. Jackson insisted that Ingram precede him to the podium. When Ingram finished, he waved his arms for quiet and said, “And now … the man, the myth, the legend. The MVP front-runner …”

Jackson walked up and pushed him aside, only to make him stop talking. But it’s much too late to stop the hype, because it isn’t hype.

Number eight is the real deal. Not just in Baltimore. Everywhere.

John Feinstein

