Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban was asked Friday where Lamar Jackson has made the greatest strides in his second year.

“Everything,” Urban said.

“If we started with learning how to take a snap under center and all those things, [compare that with] all that he knows how to do now,” he said. “Maybe the biggest thing that has come along is his comfort with the offense.”

Nowhere was that more evident than during the Ravens’ most impressive throwing period of training camp and maybe the past three months of offseason workouts. Jackson opened an 11-on-11 drill Friday by leading rookie Miles Boykin away from cornerback Jimmy Smith on a pass toward the sideline, a throw he struggled with last season.

Next was a simple safety-valve pass to Mark Andrews, by far his most trusted target. He then found another tight end, Nick Boyle, downfield for a seam-splitting 20-yard strike. Before he ceded his spot under center, Jackson connected with new wide receiver Seth Roberts on a post route for first-down yardage. The pass wobbled, as it sometimes does, but it counted all the same. Four attempts, four completions.

“We work on it a lot, and it’s improved dramatically,” Urban said of Jackson’s delivery. “Some of it was adjusting to an NFL ball. Some of it was footwork and getting the body all connected. And that’s a continual process. I think that’s a continual process for many young quarterbacks. We would like the nice, tight, pretty spiral, but I don’t get overly concerned as long as it’s on time and in rhythm and an accurate throw. That’s way more important than how it looks.”

Three Ravens who did not pass their conditioning tests were back on the field Friday. Offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor and linebacker Shane Ray passed their tests and practiced, but none took snaps with the starters.

Offensive lineman Alex Lewis, who has been out with a shoulder injury, was on the sideline, and Coach John Harbaugh said he’s making progress. Lewis’s doctor told the team that, if everything goes as planned, Lewis should be ready for “full go” in early August, Harbaugh said.

Wide receiver Marquise Brown, who had foot surgery, again watched from the sideline.

Center Matt Skura was absent because he was attending a funeral. He will return Saturday for stadium practice.

The Ravens signed guard Isaiah Williams, who played in the Alliance of American Football but has not made a 53-man NFL roster since going undrafted in 2016. He’s been on rosters for the Washington Redskins, New Orleans Saints, Kansas City Chiefs, Indianapolis Colts and Oakland Raiders.

The Ravens have been using their international exemption player, Christopher Ezeala, on offense and defense. Ezeala comes from the German Football League and is taking snaps at fullback and linebacker.