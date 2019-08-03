Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson headed into his day off with another set of highlight plays and yet more praise from his coaches.

In an afternoon practice that highlighted his growth at training camp, Jackson showed off the uncommon athleticism that has raised hopes for a “revolutionary” offense in Baltimore. And one completion Saturday that was far from his longest was maybe his most impressive.

Jackson sometimes changes his arm slot on passes, typically for shorter throws or when he’s on the run. On one play in 11-on-11 action, Jackson was hurried somewhat as he scanned the field from the pocket. As Miles Boykin, guarded by cornerback Marlon Humphrey, pivoted toward Jackson on a comeback route, Jackson saw the rookie wide receiver flash open near the first-down marker.

Rather than make an overhead throw to Boykin and give Humphrey a better angle on the ball, Jackson, already leaning to his right, delivered a Patrick Mahomes-esque sidearm strike. The pass arrived just in time, and the crowd buzzed with excitement.

Later, Jackson rolled out to his right after feeling pressure from Tavon Young on a cornerback blitz and lofted a back-foot throw to tight end Mark Andrews. Andrews, streaking diagonally to the end zone, made a full-extension catch for a touchdown.

A Jackson-to-Andrews catch-and-run near the end of the practice might have gone the distance in a “live” setting as well.

“I’m real pleased with the passing game,” Coach John Harbaugh said afterward. “The offense is always a little bit behind the defense. You can never predict where it’s going to go, but it’s been really good. . . . It’s been crisp and sharp.”

While the Ravens offense has been most dangerous with its tight ends, not its wide receivers, Jackson will face a new challenge Monday and Tuesday in joint practices with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jacksonville’s cornerback trio of Jalen Ramsey, A.J. Bouye and D.J. Hayden is one of the stingiest in the NFL, and Pro Football Focus rated the Jaguars’ secondary the league’s third-best entering 2019. Of course, Jackson already faces the site’s top-ranked unit every day.

“He’s right where we would hope he would be, and that’s in a good spot,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Friday of the second-year quarterback. “It’s day-to-day. Today, we have to go back in and look and see what we can do better, see what we can learn from, come out tomorrow and take another step forward. That’s what he’s doing.

“Whether it’s walk-throughs, meetings, practice, you’re really seeing him take the reins of the offense. It’s exciting.”

Starting guard Marshal Yanda missed two days of practice with a foot injury, but Harbaugh said it’s minor. He expects Yanda back Monday.

Yanda wanted to return for practice Saturday, but Harbaugh decided he should take the extra rest while he can.

In a similar vein, Harbaugh gave veteran safety Earl Thomas and running back Mark Ingram the day off Saturday. Defensive back-linebacker Anthony Levine Sr. also did not practice.

Offensive linemen Alex Lewis (shoulder) and Randin Crecelius (unspecified) were out as well.

Robert Griffin III, who fractured his hand at practice July 27, threw the ball around a little Saturday, but Harbaugh said the backup quarterback’s thumb is protected. While he hasn’t been cleared to participate in team drills, Griffin typically stands off to the side and goes through all the team’s quarterback drills as if he were passing.

“He’s probably getting more work than if he was playing,” Harbaugh said.