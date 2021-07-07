The 48-year-old Lappartient, who took over from Brian Cookson in 2017, will officially begin his next term in September.
The UCI also announced the candidates for the management committee, which includes the five presidents of continental confederations, an athletes’ commission president and 11 elected members. The current presidents are Wajih Azzam of Africa, Rowena Williams from Panamerica, Osama Al Shaafar for Asia, Tony Mitchell from Oceania and Enrico Della Casa for Europe. Katerina Nash is the current athletes’ commission president.