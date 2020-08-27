Mychal Givens, perhaps the Orioles’ best reliever this season, allowed a home run in the eighth inning to light-hitting catcher Michael Pérez to account for the difference in a 4-3 loss Wednesday night that delivers Baltimore to the halfway point of the 60-game season at 14-16.
The Orioles took an early lead when Cedric Mullins bunted for a single and came around when Hanser Alberto grounded a ball through the right side and under right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s glove.
Alberto ended up on third base and scored when Renato Núñez hit a chopper to shortstop.
Mullins, playing center, was not punished for throwing to the wrong base on a double by Joey Wendle in a scoreless first inning for Asher Wojciechowski, but Brandon Lowe tied the score with a two-run home run in the third.
As is now their custom, the Orioles wasted plenty of chances early. The Rays scored a run off Tanner Scott in the fifth, and the Orioles got it back with a run-scoring single by Anthony Santander.
But the sixth pitcher of the game, Givens, allowed the home run to Pérez to put Baltimore behind for good.
— Baltimore Sun