On a night in which professional athletes refusing to play across the country over the shooting of Jacob Blake made it fair to wonder whether the Baltimore Orioles and Tampa Bay Rays were meant to play at all, the game in St. Petersburg, Fla., was ultimately one the Orioles simply weren't meant to win.

Mychal Givens, perhaps the Orioles’ best reliever this season, allowed a home run in the eighth inning to light-hitting catcher Michael Pérez to account for the difference in a 4-3 loss Wednesday night that delivers Baltimore to the halfway point of the 60-game season at 14-16.

The Orioles took an early lead when Cedric Mullins bunted for a single and came around when Hanser Alberto grounded a ball through the right side and under right fielder Hunter Renfroe’s glove.

Alberto ended up on third base and scored when Renato Núñez hit a chopper to shortstop.

Mullins, playing center, was not punished for throwing to the wrong base on a double by Joey Wendle in a scoreless first inning for Asher Wojciechowski, but Brandon Lowe tied the score with a two-run home run in the third.

As is now their custom, the Orioles wasted plenty of chances early. The Rays scored a run off Tanner Scott in the fifth, and the Orioles got it back with a run-scoring single by Anthony Santander.

But the sixth pitcher of the game, Givens, allowed the home run to Pérez to put Baltimore behind for good.

— Baltimore Sun