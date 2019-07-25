Baltimore Ravens defensive tackle Michael Pierce, cleared to practice at training camp and slimmed down after a summer of eating well and running hard, apologized to his teammates Thursday for “letting them down” at mandatory minicamp and swore his weight problems were a thing of the past.

Pierce, the team’s most disruptive interior defensive lineman last season, did not participate in any of the Ravens’ three minicamp practices last month after coming in noticeably above his playing weight. But he passed his conditioning test Sunday and was in good spirits after the team’s first practice.

“It feels great” to be back, Pierce told reporters. “Like I told my teammates, I really apologize for letting them down in minicamp. That’s never been indicative of my character to come in out of shape, and I told them it won’t happen again.”

Pierce, a pending free agent, said his weight started to become a problem when he missed organized team activities in the spring, which set back his dietary program. He acknowledged he “wasn’t diligent in my eating, wasn’t diligent in my conditioning” and said he focused more on lifting weights.

But over the past six weeks, with the help of strength and conditioning coach Steve Saunders, performance coaching analyst Ron Shrift and director of sports nutrition Sarah Snyder, he started to eat smarter. With a regular running schedule, the unwanted weight started to come off. He said he has lost 20 pounds since the end of minicamp and still wants to lose more.

“It’s just a whole overhaul,” Pierce said. “Sarah made out the caloric intakes, sodium, protein, all this stuff. Stuff that I should’ve learned, obviously, through my first three years, I learned this year.”

Pierce made such good progress that the Ravens staff gave him the go-ahead to follow through on a prepaid trip to Italy. It’s a nation of great food and high calories, but Pierce said he lost weight anyway.

It helped that he focused on seafood and brought a scale along with him.

“I’ve got a little road to go, but I felt good today, made some plays,” Pierce said, “and I feel like I’m in good shape.”

Offensive linemen Orlando Brown Jr. and Jermaine Eluemunor and outside linebacker Shane Ray did not participate in the first day of training camp after failing their conditioning tests.

To get back on the field, Coach John Harbaugh said, they will have to pass the test or the team will have to create a conditioning protocol for them.

“Really we want to make sure that they’re ready to practice the way we want to practice,” Harbaugh said. “And we have a standard for that, and we stick to it.”

Brown, who established himself at right tackle during his rookie season in 2018 after veteran James Hurst went out with a back injury, was 6 feet 8 and 345 pounds at earlier offseason workouts.

Brown’s 4.8 percent allowed-pressure rate on pass-blocking snaps was eighth best among all right tackles, according to Pro Football Focus, and he looked like he had a solid handle on the starting spot. Now, Hurst is back at right tackle.

At the end of mandatory minicamp in June, Harbaugh warned Eluemunor he had to work on his conditioning. The third-year lineman had been taking snaps at left guard, but the competition for the starting role was hardly decided.

“I’m going to go back to Texas, work my butt off and come back in the best shape I can,” Eluemunor said before leaving minicamp.

In his absence, rookie Ben Powers was taking first-team reps Thursday.

Ray, who signed with the Ravens in May, has had trouble with a wrist injury and underwent his fourth surgery in 2018.

Three other players did not participate in the first day of training camp: Offensive lineman Alex Lewis and wide receivers Marquise Brown and Quincy Adeboyejo.

Lewis was limited by a shoulder injury at the end of the 2018 season, and Harbaugh said at mandatory minicamp that Lewis had been in charge of overseeing his own rehab. Lewis is on the physically unable to perform list.

Marquise Brown, who had foot surgery, passed his conditioning test but still needs to pass his physical before he can practice with the team. He is on the non-football injury list, but Harbaugh said he expects him back soon.

After missing organized team activities and mandatory minicamp with an undisclosed health issue, cornerback Cyrus Jones participated in the first day of training camp.

Jones said he did not want to talk about the health issue because “it’s past me,” but he said he feels 100 percent healthy.

Jones said he just needed some “time off” to get through what he was dealing with but never had the thought that he wouldn’t return.

He said he’s just excited to be back where he’s supposed to be and able to compete for the punt returning job again. Jones said he’s also looking forward to being a part of the defense again.