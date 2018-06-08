LeBron James could leave the Cavaliers as a free agent next month. But after he ended Cleveland’s 52-year title drought, few there would begrudge him. “He came back, and he delivered,” said Nicholas Reynolds, 40. “So I love him. The hard feelings — the championship erased it. Totally.” (Carlos Osorio/Associated Press)

There is no forever with LeBron James, unless you’re family or a close friend. There is no comfortable. For sure, there is no satisfied. The constant pursuit of more defines his life: more championships, more money, more challenges, more fame, more learning, more opportunities to help people. More greatness, period. When you’re anointed “The Chosen One” as a teen, you tend to get addicted to relevance.

This is what complicates his cute little Cleveland story. The Kid From Akron is perhaps the greatest homegrown superstar ever to stay local for most of his career. But people on his rarefied level belong to the world, and thus there is always more out there for them. That’s why James left for Miami in 2010 to enjoy four rock-star years with the Heat while also developing a championship palate. He returned to northeast Ohio in 2014 because he wanted to uplift his region — in sports and in more critical aspects of society — and the past four years have been a heartwarming illustration of an earnest star’s impact.

It’s not an exaggeration to say James has given his home region more of himself than any human possibly could since his return. On the court, it should be obvious considering how much he has willed the Cavaliers to maintain a championship level for four seasons despite periods of conflict, turnover and outright ineptitude. Off the court, his contributions have been greater, from his “I PROMISE” scholars to the school he’s opening for at-risk youth in Akron to his strong social stances. All of his successes during this second Cleveland stint fit neatly under his crowning achievement: the 2016 championship that ended Cleveland’s 52-year pro sports title drought.

It would be a sunset moment for most, one to remember and enjoy over countless bottles of wine. It would be reason for eternal joy, even though the Golden State Warriors completed a four-game NBA Finals sweep of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night with a 108-85 victory and beat them in the championship round for the third time in four years. But this is King James, and he has the option to become a free agent again next month, and you must wonder again if his pursuit of more is compatible with staying in Cleveland.

The clouds cushioned this thought and hovered over the city as game time approached Friday night. The past few days have felt like a living funeral for James’s Cleveland legacy because, as hopeful as the city is that James decides to stay this summer and for good, fans understand that the Cavaliers may have peaked and James’s best chance to chase more championships may be elsewhere.

The possibility made for a tense Quicken Loans Arena on this night as Golden State exerted its dominance like it hadn’t for most of this season and Cleveland crumbled. When Stephen Curry made a deep, off-balance three-pointer over James at the end of the first half, James looked back at him in disgust. During a third-quarter timeout, James yelled at his teammates while Coach Tyronn Lue tried to give instructions, imploring them to play harder, smarter and with more pride.

Nothing he said mattered. The Warriors were too deep, too potent, too engaged. They’re so good that not even the best player on the planet could help his team take a game from them.

With 4:03 left in a lost cause, James exited for the night, for the season and possibly for the final time as a Cavalier. The Warriors were leading 102-77 when Cedi Osman checked in for him. Before he left the floor, James slapped hands with every player, on both teams. The fans chanted “M-V-P!” as loudly as they could considering the score.

The moment concluded one of the best individual playoff runs in NBA history. But for all James did to carry the Cavaliers beyond their limitations this season, it ended with his sixth Finals defeat in nine tries. As soon as the final buzzer sounded, James left the court quickly, disappearing into a tunnel and the unknown.

If James does leave, it will be different this time. He wouldn’t be leaving Cleveland in his prime and with an unfulfilled mission. That championship changed everything. To these fans, the joy of one trophy outweighs the despair of all these runner-up finishes. They still wear the Cavs’ 2016 title T-shirts. They held signs mocking the Warriors and reminding them of that triumph. Businesses close to the arena taunted the opponent with 2016 references, too.

It is James’s greatest accomplishment, his greatest gift to his home region, and ultimately, it is his hall pass to make this latest decision about where to play without provoking anywhere near the same animosity that he did during his infamous departure to Miami eight years ago.

When James helped the Cavaliers break the curse, he did it in the most impressive manner possible, leading a rally from a 3-1 deficit against a Warriors team that had won a record 73 regular season games. Upon announcing his return to Cleveland in 2014, James vowed to do everything he could to bring a championship home. After he did it, most of those old wounds healed.

“He came back, and he delivered,” said Nicholas Reynolds, 40, a lifelong northeast Ohio resident who lives in the suburban town of Elyria. “So I love him. The hard feelings — the championship erased it. Totally. And I’m speaking probably for half or three quarters of northeast Ohio. That erased it.”

Despite a 3-0 Finals deficit, people started cramming into downtown Cleveland nearly six hours before tip-off Friday. They were there to hope against hope, to believe once again in the miracle of their native superstar son. The inevitability of another Finals loss to Golden State didn’t leave them feeling tormented. It still felt like a celebration despite the fear of being swept, of watching the Warriors celebrate on their home court and of having to wonder if James was playing his final game in a Cleveland uniform.

“If he leaves, he leaves,” Reynolds said. “I’m not bitter with him. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. He got us a championship. Do what you’ve got to do.”

Another fan, 36-year-old Brandon Murray, took the unconditional love for James further than most.

“I’ll root for him to do whatever he has to do to take out the Warriors,” Murray said. “He gave us the thrill of a lifetime and a whole 11 seasons of highlights and memories. Somebody needs to stop the Warriors; I’m not sure you can put together a team that can do it without him. If that’s why we lose LeBron again, I can live with it. Some things are that important.”

Such thoughts are quite noble for a die-hard fan. It’s hard to imagine others being so unselfish about it. In fact, most of the fans I spoke to seem to think James will stay because none of his potential suitors make perfect sense. There is no owner, no general manager, no star player from another team who will be able to guarantee a roster better than Golden State’s, even if James joins forces. The fans also think, as James said when he came back, that this is bigger than basketball.

Simply put, northeast Ohio is his kingdom. To the fans, the only thing worse than James leaving again would be having to watch him leave and then humiliate himself by still losing to the Warriors.

But how much does home really matter? James will always be connected to this region. He doesn’t need to live here for 12 months a year to ensure that his programs prosper. He doesn’t need to live here to keep donating money to enrich the area. And even if Akron remains his permanent address, he still has a home in Los Angeles and aspirations, even after retirement, that will involve him spending significant time in other cities. He doesn’t necessarily have to play for Cleveland to uplift it.

So what does he really want? Both, actually. The more you listen to James, the more you can hear him, even as he stays tight-lipped about his plans, trying to figure out whether the Cavaliers can bring more talent and more championships here. But it’s impossible to envision the Cavs, with their shaky decision-making and instability, managing to retool an expensive and hamstrung roster and create a mini-dynasty before James, 33, retires.

That’s the problem. And so, this time, James has the most difficult decision of his 15 NBA seasons. It’s not easy to walk away from home after you’ve taught home to believe and aspire at the highest level. It’s also not easy to look at home, even after all this upgrading, and realize that it might still force you into complacency.

James has given Cleveland his all, yet it’s not enough, not for him. So his latest destination drama comes with a twist. Regardless of his decision, no rational mind can blame him for what he does next.

He can take comfort in knowing that he won’t inspire widespread jersey burning this time. Then again, James doesn’t do comfortable. With him, it’s best to lose yourself in the good times and neglect the constant threat of transience.