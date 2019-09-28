Yes, it helps that the Spartans’ quarterback is Mitch Griffis, Matt’s son. And it also helps that Mitch is one of the top signal-callers in the area and a longtime Wake Forest commit.

On Saturday afternoon, Mitch and the Broad Run offense looked unstoppable in a 56-7 win over the Hawks. The game was supposed to pose a challenge for the No. 12 Spartans (4-0), a rare mid-season matchup between a Virginia and Maryland program, both coming into the game undefeated. Broad Run looked unfazed, as Griffis threw for four touchdowns in front of a joyous homecoming crowd.

While the entire team isn’t quite as close as Mitch and Matt, sometimes it feels that way. When the Spartans break a huddle, they shout “family!” Many of the Broad Run players rose up through the Ashburn youth leagues together. On game days, their chemistry is easy to see.

One of Griffis’s favorite targets, senior Romy Miner, is a good example. The two have played together since middle school and their bond was most evident on a 17-yard, second-quarter touchdown Saturday. As Mitch danced around backfield pressure from Urbana (3-1), Miner ran his route to the back of the end zone. As Mitch broke free and rolled to his left, he pointed Miner to the corner, where a perfect ball would arrive.

It was an impressive improvisation for a high school tandem.

“The small things I like to do in my routes, he knows all of them,” Miner said.

With their offense clicking, the Spartans are off to an ideal start and will be a team to watch come November.

“The goal isn’t the state championship because I want to be a state champion,” Mitch Griffis said. “The goal is to play as many games as I possibly can with my team. . . . Playing for my dad and all the culture he’s built here, I just want to enjoy it as long as I can. I want to keep playing for Broad Run because it’s been the best experience of my life.”

He stopped playing for Broad Run early in the fourth quarter Saturday after his team took a 42-point lead. He grabbed a headset and stood next to his father on the sideline. Together they watched his backup lead the Spartans down the field for another score.

Broad Run’s impressive second-string quarterback? Mitch’s younger brother Brett.

