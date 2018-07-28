IRVINE, Calif. — Katie Ledecky dominated the 400-meter freestyle, leading all the way to win by 3.12 seconds at the U.S. national swimming championships.

She earned her 16th national long-course title Saturday night, tying Natalie Coughlin for seventh on the career list.

Ledecky was under world-record pace through 250 meters with the crowd cheering loudly before she dropped off and finished in 3 minutes, 59.09 seconds. It was the 10th-fastest swim ever in the event, with Ledecky owning the other nine best times.

Olympian Leah Smith gave chase the entire race and touched second in 4:02.21. Another Olympian, Haley Anderson, was third.

Ledecky also won the 200 and 800 freestyles.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.