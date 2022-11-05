Ledecky posts world record in 1,500 free at World Cup meet

INDIANAPOLIS — Katie Ledecky swam to a world record of 7 minutes, 57.42 seconds in the 1,500-meter freestyle in a World Cup meet Saturday night.
The 25-year-old Ledecky won by nearly 10 seconds over silver medalist Summer McIntosh, a 16-year-old Canadian. The American earned a $10,000 bonus.
The world record was the 17th by Ledecky since 2013, her second in short course (25-meter pool) and second set in Indianapolis. She set the world record in long course (50-meter pool) in the 1,500 freestyle with a time of 15:20.48 in this natatorium on May 16, 2018.
She lowered the world record in the short course 1,500 freestyle to 15:08.24 last week in Toronto. Her time at 800 meters, 8:00.58, nearly broke Belmonte’s world record for that distance.
“I think I was putting a lot of pressure on myself after last week,” Ledecky said. “Having the fans here cheering me on meant a lot.”
Ledecky has seven Olympic gold medals and 19 world championship golds, both the most by a female swimmer.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports