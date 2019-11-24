Why would every part of this team act like improving to 2-9 — when the franchise sold itself the entire offseason as a playoff contender — be cause for joy and serial self-celebrations, individually and in groups?

Because for this team, awful as it has been this year, and putrid as it has been at home the past 13 winless months, that’s how vital it felt — to it. As brutal as the NFL is, and as many pressures as always seem to rip at this team, let it have this moment.

“It’s just so nice to get a win. The fans deserve it. The organization deserves it. You deserve it [nodding at reporters],” said perhaps overly generous kicker Dustin Hopkins, whose four field goals, along with a 91-yard kickoff return, after a muffed catch, by rookie Steven Sims Jr., accounted for all his team’s points.

“It’s just good for the future. . . . It would have been so easy for us to fold,” added Hopkins, who had seen Washington go from a 13-3 first-half lead to a 16-13 fourth-quarter deficit. “It’s good that guys stuck together — even to give us a chance at the end.

“I’m just glad for us.”

Fans can be found, plenty of them perhaps, who will say, “Oh, now they win — when losing would be the smart play to get into the best position for the 2020 draft. Don’t they read the standings?”

Oh, they read them. And they hate them. Then they ignore them — as they should. On Sunday, two of the stinkiest teams in the NFL played competitive games and even held leads before coming up short; Cincinnati (0-11) and the New York Giants (2-9) got the best of both worlds — signs of improvement and a useful defeat, too. Miami (2-9) just got thumped. Washington, by winning, is now tangled up with that whole miserable bunch and is only one game “ahead” of Atlanta and Denver in the draft-pick race to the bottom.

Two more “inspirational” wins like this in the closing five weeks, including a home game against the Giants in December, and Washington may end up with the kind of 4-12 season that, from a long-term perspective, is the biggest waste of time imaginable in the NFL. You suffer but get little for it because the gap in draft-pick value is so great between No. 1 overall and a mere fourth or fifth overall.

But you can’t fine-tune wins and losses this way — not in the NFL anyway — because the players just won’t let you. They try and, out of self-preservation in a culture full of violence, they usually try very hard because their futures and their job security are always at stake. Every coach, too. “The film” is your friend or enemy long after the last play.

So you see players going over the moon, like Haskins, when the facts should whisper: “Modesty, big guy. You didn’t do much right — until the end. Just thank your team and your lucky stars.”

But that’s hard to do.

“It felt great just . . . playing this game with my guys and have some fun doing it,” said Haskins, who was 13 for 29 for 156 yards, one interception, one lost fumble and an overthrow of an uncovered — not just open but literally uncovered — Terry McLaurin for what should have been a 10-yard touchdown. Washington settled for a field goal.

Entering this week, Haskins had a 58.9 quarterback rating — the second worst out of 45 NFL quarterbacks with more than 50 pass attempts. Now, after three starts and 108 pass attempts, that rating will drop. In a pass-friendly league where stars have touchdown-to-interception ratios such as 23-2, 21-3, 17-2 and 18-1, Haskins is 2-6. As expected after only one year as a starter in college, he doesn’t look comfortable reading defenses and, unexpectedly, he tends to fumble.

But he has size, toughness when clobbered, a bit of scrambling ability and “arm talent,” at least when he doesn’t overthrow. And he does not lack confidence, which is probably essential with this beaten-down franchise that often begs to take its lumps and gets them.

Of his missing-in-meaningless-action moment — taking that selfie, which forced respected veteran Case Keenum to do mop-up kneel-down duty, Haskins said: “I was so hype, I broke a water bottle. I look up, and we’re in victory [kneel-down formation]. I thought the game was over with already, but I’ll get it next time.”

“We were looking for him, too,” said an elated and forgiving interim coach Bill Callahan. “No, I don’t laugh at it. . . . We’ll address that.”

Don’t address it too much and laugh at least a little. The old NFL quarterback fraternity is already having an “OK boomer” holiday.

What I saw was a young quarterback with almost everything imaginable still to learn about playing in the NFL, but the heart and talent to shrug off a bad day and, in the final 33-yard drive, flush up the middle for a no-slide, 11-yard gain and then, on third and five from the Detroit 38, complete a 17-yard pass to McLaurin’s fingertips to set up the winning field goal.

Of his connections with McLaurin, his teammate at Ohio State, Haskins said: “We’re going to be here a while and win a lot more games like this. . . . We’re going to make big changes around here.”

If Haskins doesn’t get a lot better — a lot better — he’ll be a bust. But Joe Gibbs always said that “toughness” was the No. 1 quality in a quarterback — physically, in absorbing punishment, and mentally, in constantly bouncing back from bad plays or games. You can’t teach those qualities, and Haskins may have them, plus the size and arm.

Before this game, played in front of a paltry crowd that paid as little as $4 online for a ticket to get into the game between losers, I watched the burgundy-and-gold jerseys of the diehards — the ones for whom this win was not “meaningless.” Decades of prominent players were represented, with more Sean Taylor and John Riggins jerseys than for all current Washington players combined. But that wasn’t hard, because I gave up after 20 minutes — after one Brad Johnson too many — before I saw the second jersey of any current Washington player.

Right now, the diehards may be seeing the beginning of something with rookies such as Haskins, McLaurin and kick returner Sims, as well as linebackers Cole Holcomb and Montez Sweet, who both had sacks. Given this team’s past performance, I won’t be betting on it.

But, for a day, in a brutal sport, victory brings a bit of dignity. Even if you act so giddy in the process that, perhaps, you give away your scary secret — you have no idea when you’ll be able to celebrate again.

