With the game just seconds from going to the third period deadlocked at 1, Tampa Bay's Blake Coleman sprawled headlong to get his stick on a pass from Barclay Goodrow, deflecting it past Montreal's Carey Price for a 2-1 lead and dealing the Canadiens a blow from which they could not recover.
The Lightning added a third-period goal from Ondrej Palat and will travel to Montreal with a 2-0 series lead. Game 3 is Friday.
Andrei Vasilevskiy was once again stellar in the crease — his only hiccup was a second period double deflection goal. He finished with 43 saves after his 18-save performance on Monday. While Montreal was still pushing in the third, the Lightning defense shut down any Montreal comeback. Instead, Palat took advantage of a brutal Joel Edmundson turnover behind the net and banked one in off Price for the game's final goal.
The series now shifts to Montreal with the Canadiens two games away from being swept out of their first finals appearance since 1993.
The next two games in Montreal will have a vastly different atmosphere than in Tampa. Bell Centre will only allow 3,500 fans inside the building for Game 3 and 4 after Quebec Public Health authorities denied the Canadiens' request for 10,500 fans. Amalie Arena had 18,600 fans on Wednesday.
While Montreal will now look ahead to Game 3, the Canadiens will have to get past the sting of their Game 2 loss. They simply could not solve Vasilevskiy, the 2018-19 Vezina Trophy winner.
Both Price and Vasilevskiy had to make breakaway stops and difficult glove saves but Vasilevskiy stood taller when it mattered most.
Anthony Cirelli broke the goaltending stalemate with his shot from the point that snuck through traffic, hit Price's blocker and went in at 6:40 of the second period. Price made 20 saves.
Montreal then tied the game at 1 with Nick Suzuki's power play goal that deflected off a couple of sticks and went in midway through the second period. The Candiens took advantage with Mikhail Sergachev in the penalty box after he was called for interference on Artturi Lehkonen. Sergachev had pushed Lehkonen into the boards and he left the game. Lehkonen returned in the third period.
The Canadiens looked better than the Lightning during multiple points of the contest, outshooting the Lightning 29 to 13 at the end of the second. Tampa Bay looked to be scrambling in its own zone to close out the second, with Montreal pushing the pace. Then, Coleman's buzzer-beating score with 1.1 seconds left in the second changed the game's momentum.
After a Game 1 rout, Montreal came out firing in the first period. Brendan Gallagher said he felt like the Canadiens fed into what the Lightning wanted to do too much in Game 1 and the team wanted — and needed — to get back to their style of play on Wednesday.
Offensively, they showed flashes of progress with 13 shots on goal against Vasilevskiy in the opening 20, but neither team could crack the scoresheet in the first. The Lightning had two prime power-play opportunities in the game's first 10 minutes but could not convert against a stifling Canadiens penalty kill.
Montreal then got an extended power play opportunity with 2:28 left in the first period after Ryan McDonagh was assessed a double minor for high sticking. The Canadiens failed to get any pressure on Vasilevskiy on the four-on-three and the ensuing five-on-four.
Tampa Bay was without Alex Killorn on Wednesday with an undisclosed injury. He only played one shift in the third period of Monday's Game 1 and is officially listed as day-to-day. Mathieu Joseph took his place in the lineup. Meanwhile, Montreal got Joel Armia back in the lineup after he was out for Game 1.
Wednesday was also the last game Montreal will be without Coach Dominique Ducharme behind the bench because of the league's coronavirus protocols. He has been cleared to coach Game 3 after he tested positive for the coronavirus June 17 and was forced to isolate.