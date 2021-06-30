Andrei Vasilevskiy was once again stellar in the crease — his only hiccup was a second period double deflection goal. He finished with 43 saves after his 18-save performance on Monday. While Montreal was still pushing in the third, the Lightning defense shut down any Montreal comeback. Instead, Palat took advantage of a brutal Joel Edmundson turnover behind the net and banked one in off Price for the game's final goal.