“Physically, my experience was that the preparations for nationals are mostly the same in an Olympic season,” she says, “but mentally, it can be a far bigger challenge than in non-Olympic years. The pressure to not only perform your best and place well but also qualify to the Olympic team is immense, and there’s no avoiding that tension during a championship weekend. At the hotel, in practice, backstage, you can’t escape it. So you need to be sure you come to nationals equipped with practiced mental tools to help manage that stress, rather than trying to avoid it.”