The Baltimore Orioles sealed a winless season at Rogers Centre on Wednesday afternoon — their first since 2010 — with their 6-0 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays.

Despite the Orioles’ horrible season, their 0-10 record in Toronto this season — which included five losses by two runs or fewer and three walk-off defeats — is startling in many ways as it came against a team in a similar rebuilding mode that is 11 games under .500.

[Box score: Blue Jays 6, Orioles 0]

“We’re together, but this isn’t fun. Losing isn’t fun,” first baseman Trey Mancini said. “Not winning a game here in Toronto this year isn’t fun. . . . You can’t really put your finger on it. It’s just that some things don’t go your way, and we didn’t play to our potential at all here this year. It’s kind of a tough stat to wrap your head around and not something to be proud of.”

The Orioles (37-90) managed just two hits, matching a season low, and were hitless through six innings against rookie right-hander Thomas Pannone, who was making his first major league start, while wasting rookie David Hess’s best start of the season.

The Orioles reached their 90th loss in their 127th game to become the quickest team to 90 losses since the 2003 Detroit Tigers reached that mark in their 121st game. That team finished 43-119.

Hess, 25, deserved a far better fate. He retired the first 12 batters he faced and allowed just three hits but surrendered a seventh-inning home run — his only run allowed — to red-hot Kendrys Morales.