Lithuania’s government said the decision “should have been done earlier” to move the tournament.
“Logistically, organizing the tournament in the neighboring countries would also be much more convenient under the conditions of the pandemic,” Šimonytė said.
Lithuania, which has not qualified for the men’s championship, offered the cities of Vilnius and Kaunas for the tournament, which is scheduled to run from May 21 to June 6.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.