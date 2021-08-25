The pipeline from the Little League World Series to the majors began with Boog Powell, who played for the Orange, Florida, Little League team in 1954. He went on to win two World Series titles with Baltimore and the American League MVP with the Orioles in 1970, highlights of a productive 17-year career. Since then, a parade of major league All-Stars and MVPs has come through South Williamsport, including Gary Sheffield, Jason Varitek, Cody Bellinger and Lance Lynn.