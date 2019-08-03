STANFORD, Calif. — Ryan Lochte scratched the B final of the 100-meter backstroke at the U.S. national championships.

The 12-time Olympic medalist qualified 15th in the preliminaries with a time of 55.08 seconds Saturday. But he dropped out of the evening final on the same day he turned 35.

Lochte is competing this week for the first time since the recent end of a 14-month suspension for receiving an infusion of vitamin B-12 above the allowable limit.

He finished fourth in the C final of the 200 butterfly and failed to qualify for the 200 freestyle final.

Shaine Casas won the 100 back in 52.72.

Other men’s winners were Elijah Winnington of Australia in the 400 free in 3 minutes, 47.39 seconds and Devon Nowicki in the 100 breaststroke in 56.69. Winnington earlier won the 200 free.

Ally McHugh won the women’s 400 free in 4:08.08, former Olympian Breeja Larson won the 100 breast in 1:06.78, and Amy Bilquist took the 100 back in 59.64.

The meet ends Sunday.

