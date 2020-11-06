Lochte is the top seed and current world recordholder in the 200-meter individual medley. He’s seeded third in the 100 and 200 backstrokes, fifth in the 100 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free.
The 12-time medalist is the second-most decorated Olympic swimmer behind Michael Phelps. Lochte has competed in few events since the 2016 Rio Games, where he won a gold on the 4x200 freestyle relay.
Lochte gained infamy in Rio after an incident at a gas station that resulted in a 10-month suspension. Since then, he’s gotten married and has two children.
He served a 14-month suspension that ended in July 2019 for receiving an intravenous vitamin infusion at a clinic in May 2018.
The U.S. Olympic trials are next June 13 through June 20. The top two swimmers in each event make the team for the Tokyo Games.
