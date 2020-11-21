She qualified after two days of team-trial races at Mount Van Hoevenberg that ended Saturday.
Reigning world champion Kaillie Humphries already had clinched a berth on this season’s national team, as had Lauren Gibbs, who was in Humphries’ sled for last season’s world title. Elana Meyers Taylor, the three-time Olympian and three-time Olympic medalist who missed last season to have her first child, also made the team as a driver, as did Nicole Vogt.
The push athletes selected were Jones, Gibbs, Sylvia Hoffman, Emily Renna, Lake Kwaza, Colleen Fotsch and Nicole Brungardt.
What happens from here is somewhat uncertain. The USA Bobsled men’s national team is not expected to be picked until Dec. 15, and the women’s national team will return to Lake Placid after Thanksgiving for training and equipment testing.
The U.S. is not expected to compete on the World Cup circuit until at least January because of the coronavirus pandemic and travel concerns. World Cup racing started this weekend.
