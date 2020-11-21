“That’s definitely the plan for next year. I’ve noticed that I really like sprinting,” Mihambo told German news magazine Der Spiegel in an interview published Saturday, but said it would be tough to establish herself as a sprinter.
“In the long jump I’m at the top nationally and alone at my level. In the sprints there are, however, a lot of good girls. And internationally the best in the world are still a long way off.”
The 26-year-old Mihambo has sprinted occasionally during her career and set a personal best of 11.21 seconds in the 100 last year. She’s previously considered aiming for a spot in Germany’s 4x100 relay team.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.