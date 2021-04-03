The son of Bernardini-Dancing Fleet by Afleet Alex earned his third career victory in the past four starts and the biggest of his career, making a possible big step toward the 147th Derby on May 1 at Churchill Downs.
Ridden by Kendrick Carmouche, Bourbonic covered 1 1/8 mile in 1.54.49 and paid $146.50, $40.40 and $11.40.
Dynamic One returned $15.40 and $9.20 and earned 40 Derby points. Crowded Trade paid $3.80 for show and got 20 points and Weyburn earned 10 points for fourth.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.