DENVER — The U.S. Center for SafeSport is investigating misconduct allegations against longtime snowboard coach Peter Foley, who has left his job at U.S. Ski & Snowboard.

Foley is listed as being under “temporary suspension” on the SafeSport website, which added his name to its database on Friday. At the Beijing Olympics last month, a former member of the U.S. team, Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, accused him of making inappropriate comments and taking naked pictures of female athletes in 2014.