The Eagles are 14-2 against Big South opponents. Winthrop is fifth in the Big South with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Hightower averaging 5.6.
The teams play each other for the second time this season. Longwood won the last meeting 92-88 on Jan. 29. Justin Hill scored 29 to help lead Longwood to the win, and Sin’Cere McMahon scored 17 points for Winthrop.
TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is scoring 14.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists for the Lancers. DeShaun Wade is averaging 12.4 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 50.0% over the last 10 games for Longwood.
D.J. Burns is averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Hightower is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Winthrop.
LAST 10 GAMES: Lancers: 9-1, averaging 76.0 points, 37.0 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.
Eagles: 10-0, averaging 77.8 points, 33.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.