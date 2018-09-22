ALCANIZ, Spain — Jorge Lorenzo took pole position Saturday for the Aragon MotoGP, ahead of Ducati teammate Andrea Dovizioso.

It was Lorenzo’s third straight pole and fourth of the season. He was less than two-hundreds of a second faster than Dovizioso, the winner in San Marino two weeks ago.

Championship leader Marc Marquez will start third with Honda at the MotorLand track in northeastern Spain. The two-time defending world champion, who fell in the final practice session before qualifying, has a comfortable 67-point lead over Dovizioso in the title race.

Seven-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi finished only 18th in qualifying with Yamaha, while KTM’s Pal Espargaro will miss Sunday’s race after breaking his collarbone in a fall in practice earlier Saturday.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/tag/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.