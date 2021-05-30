Madrigal scored one pitch later on Yoan Moncada’s single up the middle, providing the decisive margin in Baltimore’s 3-1 defeat in Chicago — the Orioles’ 13th straight loss, and 20th in their past 22 games.
“Once again, we’re in the game, another close game, just don’t quite score enough runs,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “Besides that seventh, I thought we threw the ball really well.
“Held a good club to three runs on the day. That’s a win on most nights.”
The Orioles lost all 10 games on this road trip, getting swept in Washington, Minneapolis and Chicago after the Tampa Bay Rays swept them at Camden Yards to start what is tied for the third-longest losing streak since the franchise moved to Baltimore in 1954. Only that inaugural team, with 14 straight losses in August, and the 1988 club, which infamously lost its first 21 games, have gone longer without a win.
When the Orioles last returned home, they did so fresh off John Means’s no-hitter against the Seattle Mariners, holding a 15-16 record. They have gone 2-20 since, falling to a major league-worst 17-36.
In their upcoming homestand, the Orioles will not only try to snap the losing streak, but also a long stretch of failing to come through with runners in scoring position. Giolito and his changeup tore through the first seven Orioles on Sunday, and he got ahead of DJ Stewart 0-2 before Stewart sent an elevated fastball out to right-center field to give Baltimore a 1-0 lead. The Orioles threatened to extend it when Cedric Mullins tripled with two outs, but Freddy Galvis grounded out to leave him there.
That pushed the Orioles to 23 straight hitless at-bats with a runner in scoring position. They reached 25 when Mullins became their first base runner since his triple with a bunt single ahead of walks to Galvis and Trey Mancini, who was back in the lineup for the first time since he exited with a bruised right elbow in Thursday night’s series opener. But Giolito struck out Santander for a third time before getting Franco to pop out. The Orioles did not threaten again as Giolito struck out 12 in seven innings and Chicago’s bullpen retired the final six batters.
— Baltimore Sun