“Is this a record?” a voice called into the chaos as a packed crowd tried to comprehend what was happening in a Friday night showdown that became further unhinged by the minute.

They will be talking about this one for a while, starting in the moments after fourth-ranked Good Counsel pulled out a 42-35, five-overtime classic against No. 1 Gonzaga. At 9:14 p.m., the teams finished regulation tied at 7, and then all expectations shattered over 46 minutes of overtime that plunged that showdown into madness.

Outside of the state of California, this Washington Catholic Athletic Conference opener was about as good as high school football matchups get: Gonzaga’s offense, led by junior sensation Caleb Williams at quarterback, and Good Counsel’s feared defense, which has stifled every offense in its path except California powerhouse St. John Bosco.

[Westfield football, again one of Virginia’s top teams, moves to 6-0]

As it turned out, both teams needed both of their units. The defenses that dominated regulation ceded their ground. Quarterbacks and running backs had free rein. The teams combined for just nine plays of double-digit yardage in regulation, and then they scored nine straight overtime touchdowns on an average of three plays. The starting point never moved in from the 25-yard line, and neither coach called for a two-point conversion.

It seemed they might play all night.

Finally, Good Counsel’s Kris Jenkins was in the right position. On fourth and 11, he broke up a desperation pass with Williams under pressure to seal the victory and take the Falcons to 6-1.

[Two years after winless season, Rockville is undefeated and on the right side of blowouts]

“It just came down to who was willing to push themselves to the end, who wanted it more,” Jenkins said afterward, still out of breath.

Sy’Veon Wilkerson, Chase Williams, Sean Aaron and Lejay Hatcher each rushed for an overtime touchdown for Good Counsel, which also scored on a 25-yard pass from Williams to Wilkerson.

Meanwhile, Caleb Williams carried Gonzaga (6-1), scoring all four overtime touchdowns on keepers. Good Counsel Coach Andy Stefanelli said both defenses looked exhausted at the end of the night, and then there was this: “Of course, their quarterback, Caleb, started running all over the place. He’s a problem when he gets loose.”

Williams, who threw the Hail Mary pass to beat DeMatha in a similarly wild WCAC title game last season, emerged from the Gonzaga locker room after Friday’s game and received hugs and pats on the back. Asked about the final play, he said, “They did a good job on defense in that last overtime, and then, you know . . .” The game finished the sentence for him.

“It hurts,” he said, and also, a moment later, “It’s a thrill.”