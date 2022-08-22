Loyola's Sister Jean turns 103, has train stop named for her

CHICAGO — Loyola University’s Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt got some Chicago hardware with her name on it for her 103rd birthday.
A highlight was the renaming in her honor of the Chicago train station plaza at the Loyola campus. Students and visitors will pass by a large sign marking it as “Home of the World Famous Sister Jean!”
Loyola officials praised Sister Jean, who was dressed in school colors of maroon and gold, as a mentor to generations of students.
When asked what she’s looking forward to in the upcoming school year, Sister Jean’s answer was simple: “Just being with the students. I just love being at Loyola.”
She called the plaza dedication “very special” and gave her secrets to longevity: “I eat well. I pray well — I hope I pray well — and I sleep well.”