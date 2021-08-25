Mack has spent time as a collegiate athletics administrator at Princeton, as well as with the Big Ten Conference and at Northwestern. He has been practicing law since 2014.
Mack is the sixth athletic director at Princeton, and each of his predecessors also was a former Princeton athlete. He captained the men’s track and field team and was the 2000 William Winston Roper Trophy recipient, an award given to the university’s top male senior athlete.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports