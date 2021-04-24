“There was definitely a lot of pacing back and forth. It’s so hard not being there,” Holman said via Skype afterward. “I cried all night, and I cried this morning when I saw them off.”

The Warhawks (15-0) fulfilled their preseason goal of a perfect season — not only unbeaten, but winning every game by shutout. They outscored opponents 45-0 for the season — their first ever qualifying for the state semifinals.

Story continues below advertisement

Madison was in control for much of the game and got the decisive goal late in the third quarter on a reverse chip by sophomore Tess Satterfield from about 15 yards out.

Advertisement

Kellam (11-2), runner-up for the second straight season, put steady pressure on Madison toward the end of the game in an attempt to tie the score, but goalkeeper Gabby Bollini and the Warhawks’ defense remained steady.

“It’s absolutely terrifying and absolutely the greatest thing in the world,” Bollini said about the late action around her goal. “That’s what you play for — to be in the middle of it with the game on the line.”

Both teams had scoring opportunities in the first half but could not convert. With just under two minutes left in the third quarter, Satterfield, with her back to the goal, chipped a ball through traffic that went untouched into the back of the net, setting off a delirious celebration with her teammates.

Story continues below advertisement

“When I get the ball at that spot, I need to score,” said Satterfield, who had eight goals this season. “I need to get that shot off, and that’s exactly what I was looking to do there.”

Advertisement

Holman spoke to her team Saturday morning as they boarded the bus, but during the game she was watching on about a minute delay and her only communication was with the team managers who relayed the coach’s messages to her assistants — former Madison players Rachel Cook (who graduated in 2016) and Noelle Anderson (2015).

At halftime, she urged her players to continue playing aggressively and to keep the pressure on Kellam.

“We knew from the start of the year this team could do great things,” Holman said. “But this is really special — not just to win the state championship and go unbeaten, but to not be scored upon.”

Story continues below advertisement

In a normal year, when field hockey would have been played in the fall, an April due date would not have kept Holman from the state title game. But this was no ordinary season, and with their schedule moved because of the pandemic, the Warhawks shared the emotional ride with their coach.

Advertisement

“She’s been there for us, and we’ve been there with her this whole time,” Bollini said. “All year long we’ve been saying, ‘States, baby.’ I wish so much she could be here for this, but we knew she was watching and screaming for us.”