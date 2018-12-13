In a game in which baskets were hard to come by, Madison rode four minutes of offensive bliss to a 41-35 upset of No. 3 Georgetown Visitation on Thursday night in Vienna.

Just before halftime, the Warhawks went on a 16-0 run that took them from an eight-point deficit to an eight-point lead at intermission. Junior guard Tedi Makrigiorgos hit three consecutive three-pointers, senior forward Carolina Brusch got some good looks down low, and the points were flowing. It was a stunning sequence, especially considering how the rest of the night went for both teams offensively.

“I told them at halftime, ‘You played a great four minutes, but there was 12 minutes there where we struggled, so we have to focus on what we did well and stick with that,’ ” Warhawks Coach Kirsten Stone said.

What Madison (4-3) did well was play defense, and that was crucial in the fourth quarter, when the Cubs (3-1) mounted a furious comeback. The Warhawks entered the quarter with a 10-point lead and clung to it as Visitation chipped away.

The Warhawks’ scoring slowed to a halt; they missed a breakaway layup and three early free throws. Sarah Conforti’s free throw with 1:12 remaining was their first point of the quarter and boosted their lead to three. But the defense buckled down from there, allowing just one more point. The Warhawks made four more free throws to seal the win, completing the upset without a fourth-quarter field goal.

“When we started getting jumpy, we just took a step back, calmed down and played good defense,” Makrigiorgos said. “Defense is what won us the game.”

Makrigiorgos finished with 16 points, and freshman guard Grace Arnolie added nine.

“This game showed us some of our strengths, and it will give us a lot of confidence,” Arnolie said.

It’s the fourth year in a row that the defending Independent School League champions have faced off with the Virginia Class 6 school in nonconference play. Visitation won each of the past three meetings by double digits and brought back two of the best forwards in the area in senior Ellie Mitchell and junior Taylor Webster.

But Madison’s 1-3-1 half-court defense flustered Visitation’s duo, and disciplined play down low helped the Warhawks draw several charging calls.

“We have a lot of young players, so they don’t know any better,” Stone said of facing a team with Visitation’s reputation. “They just go out and play.”