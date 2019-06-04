When the game was over, and the Madison boys’ lacrosse team had squeaked out an 8-7 win over South County, Warhawks goalkeeper Charlie Hassett sprinted to his home sideline in Vienna with adrenaline fueling his body. Coach Aaron Solomon was there to greet him with a bear hug.

“There you go, Charlie,” Solomon screamed while trying to catch his breath.

Hassett had just made three key stops over the final three minutes to preserve Madison’s lead in the Virginia Class 6 semifinals, and Solomon was in awe of his sophomore. Madison will play Robinson in the Virginia Class 6 championship on Saturday afternoon at Deep Run High in Glen Allen. Robinson defeated Battlefield, 14-6, in another semifinal Tuesday.

“The kid just has ice in his veins,” Solomon said about Hassett. “He loves the big moments.”

The Madison girls’ lacrosse team also won its semifinal game Tuesday, 16-12, over visiting Yorktown. The Warhawks will play Langley in the Virginia Class 6 championship on Saturday afternoon at Deep Run. Langley beat West Potomac, 18-8, in the other girls’ semifinal.

“It’s just something I’ve dreamed of since I was a little freshman,” Madison senior midfielder Bailey Brummer said. “It’s great to see we worked really hard to get this far. It’s pretty much everything I’ve thought about.”

In the boys’ game, Madison (20-2) and South County (14-8) were tied at 7 with about eight minutes left. Madison midfielder Zach Hanzlik then scored for the second time to provide his squad a one-goal edge.

South County had three good looks at goal over the last three minutes. The closest may have come with about 10 seconds remaining when a Stallion attempted a shot inside the crease.

Hassett blocked that attempt, and Madison ran out the clock. The Warhawks are in the state championship for the first time since 2013 and are seeking their first state crown.

Attacker Grant Roberts led South County with a hat trick.

“I was really nervous,” Hassett said. “I knew we were the better team, and there was no way I was going to let my brothers down.”

In the girls’ game, Madison (16-3) scored 12 seconds in and led 11-3 at halftime. The back of the players’ red and gray warmup shirts read “Arrive Violently,” and they accomplished that goal with their freestyle offense.

Late in the game, Yorktown (12-7) scored seven consecutive goals to cut its deficit to four. Madison midfielder Jordan Condon won a faceoff with a minute remaining, allowing the Warhawks to run out the clock.

Brummer and attacker Mia Pisani recorded hat tricks for Madison. Attacker Carly LaPierre paced Yorktown with four goals.

“We’ve never had a comfortable game against Yorktown,” Madison Coach Jean Counts said. “They have some really good skill sets. It’s always been like, ‘Oh, phew. We got out of there.’”

Madison is seeking its first state title since 2013. Langley defeated Madison twice this season, so Counts knows her team will need to play its best Saturday.

“I’ve been waiting for a very long time to get to this point,” Brummer said. “I’m excited. We need to stay composed because it will be so intense.”