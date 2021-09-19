“Cancer is the only thing that’s put me on the IL in my career, and I’d like to keep it that way,” Mancini said. “I’m just trying to push through, and when I’m feeling like I’m able to go out there and perform well, I want to be out there competing with the guys.”
The Orioles want their most experienced hitter and inspirational center of the team out there as well for spots such as his seventh-inning trip to the plate Sunday. After Boston walked the bases loaded, Mancini hit a bases-clearing double to give the Orioles a one-run lead, a big hit they have often lacked late in games. What transpired next, though, makes it a wonder that he or anyone else endures all this losing.
Boston erased that lead quickly, scoring three times in the seventh to win, 8-6, to complete a three-game sweep before an announced crowd of 27,010 at Fenway Park.
“Last day here, we’re down a lot early, and we could have cashed it in, and we didn’t,” Manager Brandon Hyde said. “That gave us a chance to win today. But tough to compete when you’re giving up seven, eight, nine runs a game.”
Full marks go to the Orioles (47-102) for battling back to take the lead in the first place. Rookie Alexander Wells struggled early, loading the bases on a walk and two singles before recording an out, then hitting Bobby Dalbec and allowing a two-run double to Kevin Plawecki for an early 3-0 deficit. Boston added a fourth run in the second when Alex Verdugo doubled and scored on a double by Kiké Hernández.
Wells settled down to retire 12 of 13 the rest of the way. The only blemish was a cheap Fenway Park home run by J.D. Martinez in the third.
By then, the Orioles had clawed back into the game. Cedric Mullins singled, advanced on a walk by Ryan Mountcastle and scored when Anthony Santander doubled. A two-out single up the middle by Austin Hays scored Mountcastle and Santander.
Wells and reliever Eric Hanhold kept it a 5-3 game into the seventh inning, when Mullins, Mountcastle and Santander all walked to bring up Mancini. He hooked a groundball into the left field corner to score them all and give the Orioles a 6-5 lead, though he was thrown out at third base trying to advance on the throw home.
Mancini hadn’t driven in more than one run in a game since July 11 against the Chicago White Sox, and is batting .259 with a .778 on-base-plus-slugging percentage.
The good feelings didn’t last long. Conner Greene, who hadn’t allowed a run in six appearances and had a 1.88 ERA since he returned to the Orioles late last month, allowed three runs on three hits to give the lead right back in the seventh.
Dillon Tate kept it from getting any worse by retiring all four batters he faced from the seventh through the eighth, but the Orioles’ offensive day was done.
— Baltimore Sun