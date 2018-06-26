The frustration is mounting for Adam Jones and the Orioles. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

The sequence of events that led to the Baltimore Orioles’ 3-2 loss to the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night at Camden Yards was a bizarre one.

Manny Machado, the team’s beloved likely all-star who may be playing his final games in an Orioles uniform at Camden Yards, was the recipient of a chorus of boos from the home crowd after he casually trotted up the first base line on a double-play ball he might have beaten out if he had been quick out of the batter’s box.

Then, Orioles right-hander Darren O’Day hobbled off the mound attempting to field a bunt single in the eighth inning, seemingly aggravating a right hamstring problem that left him unavailable for four days last week, before the Orioles’ injury-ravaged bullpen lost a one-run lead.

The Orioles (23-55) have spent this season creating new ways to lose, and Tuesday’s defeat counted as a fresh one.

Kevin Gausman did his part, recording another quality start for the Baltimore rotation, holding Seattle to one run on five hits over six innings, but his outing was shortened because he had to economize his pitches after a 23-pitch opening frame.

The only run Gausman allowed was on Kyle Seager’s homer to lead off the fourth on a 2-1 splitter.

After Seager’s homer, Gausman retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced.

The Orioles managed just two runs off Mariners left-hander James Paxton, who struck out 10 and walked one while allowing six hits over seven innings.