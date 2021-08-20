“Before training camp, somebody asked when was the last time I talked to him, and I said, ‘It’s been over two years,’” Roach said. “’You don’t talk over the phone?’ And I said, ‘We both (stink) on the phone. We’re both terrible phone people.’ He never calls me. I never call him. He does send me tapes of his workouts, which I appreciate, and I do call him on his birthday. I know his birthday. It might be the only one I know.”